Mnangagwa Launches Munhumutapa Challenge Cup

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Munhumutapa Challenge Cup unveiling a US$25 million five-year investment designed to overhaul the country’s football landscape and embed the sport within the country’s broader development agenda.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, Mnangagwa described the initiative as a historic milestone that would redefine the structure and governance of football in the country.

“They say football acts as a universal language, transcending cultural, religions political and age divide, fostering shared passion and a sense of community. Being a football supporter myself, (musandibvundze team yandinotsigira) I know the power of football in uniting diverse peoples, promoting cohesion and a sense of belonging for communities, fans and players alike.

“It is with this context that I am very pleased to officiate at this historic launch of the Zimbabwe Football Association Munhumutapa Challenge Cup. This is a defining moment in the history of our country’s football development,” he said

The new competition framework will bring together senior men’s and women’s football, junior development leagues, five-a-side and beach soccer under one integrated system.

Government says the initiative will receive an annual commitment of US$5 million culminating in a total investment of US$25 million over five years.

President Mnangagwa said the structure would shift Zimbabwe from “fragmented competitions to a more cohesive and integrated football ecosystem,” adding that inclusivity and youth empowerment must remain central.

“I urge you all to maintain the thrust where development, empowerment and wealth creation opportunities for the youth and women, are at the heart of this initiative. Under my Administration, no province, district, or talent must be left behind,” he said.

The President linked the new tournament to Zimbabwe’s heritage noting that the name Munhumutapa symbolises strength, civilisation and national identity.

“To this end, the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup symbolically connects our rich history to our brighter future, leveraging on sport,” he said.

He also praised the recent performances of Zimbabwe’s national teams including the Chevrons at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Mighty Warriors at the COSAFA Women’s Tournament, saying their achievements reflected national resilience and pride.

May the performance of the Chevrons and Mighty Warriors “be a source of inspiration to our many young people and an assurance that, they too, can show case their God given talents on the world stage,” he said.

The President highlighted the integration of Under-14 and Under-16 national leagues which are expected to generate hundreds of matches annually, creating a merit-based pathway from school to national level.

“It is pleasing to note that the proposed structure for the Under-14 and Under-16 National Leagues are set to generate hundreds of matches annually. This will in-turn create a measurable and merit-based pathway from school to community, district, province and ultimately the national teams,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of governance, transparency and accountability in administering the sponsorship framework, urging compliance with national, continental and international standards.

“Guarantees with regards accountability, transparency and fairness are critically important, while integrity safeguards have to be enforced and credibility sustained,” he said.

Beyond the pitch, President Mnangagwa said the tournament should stimulate economic opportunities in logistics, tourism, media and infrastructure development, particularly in previously marginalised districts.

“Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, ino namatirwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, li-khu-le-ke-lwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said, calling for collective ownership of the initiative.