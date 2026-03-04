Gvt Launches Child Protection Drive for Migrant and Separated Children

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has launched a new Multi-Partner Trust Fund project aimed at strengthening protection systems for unaccompanied minors and separated children, particularly those affected by migration and family breakdown.

Officiating at the launch, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Edgar Moyo described the initiative as a significant step towards reinforcing the country’s child protection framework amid growing vulnerabilities among children on the move.

“Today’s event is more than a ceremonial gathering. It marks a decisive step in strengthening Zimbabwe’s child protection systems in response to migration, family separation and emerging vulnerabilities affecting children on the move,” he said.

The project titled Strengthening Protection, Safety and Wellbeing of Unaccompanied Minors and Separated Children in Zimbabwe is being implemented with support from partners including UNICEF and International Organization for Migration (IOM), alongside diplomatic missions and civil society organisations.

Moyo said Zimbabwe’s ambition to achieve Vision 2030 could not be realised without safeguarding children.

“We cannot realize the vision without safeguarding our children for posterity,” he said.

He noted that Zimbabwe functions as a country of origin, transit and destination for migrants in Southern Africa and has seen an increase in mixed and irregular migration flows, including unaccompanied and separated children crossing its borders.

“As children migrate, they are susceptible to serious vulnerabilities such as violence, exploitation, trafficking and limited access to essential services,” said the Minister.

The initiative is anchored in the Constitution of Zimbabwe and supported by the recently amended Children’s Act, which broadens the definition of a child in need of care and protection to include unaccompanied and separated migrant children.

It also aligns with the newly approved National Action Plan for Children (2026–2030), a five-year strategy addressing emerging risks such as climate-induced vulnerabilities, violence against children, child labour and exploitation.

Moyo said the programme would strengthen legal and policy frameworks, improve identification and referral systems at border posts, enhance case management, and support family tracing and reunification efforts. It will also build the capacity of frontline officers, social workers and justice officials to manage child-sensitive cases.

“This is not a temporary intervention, it is a system strengthening initiative designed to build resilience and sustainability,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that prevention, family strengthening and community-based care systems were central to the initiative’s success.

“The protection of children requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” said Moyo.

In a candid reflection, he acknowledged that some cases of child migration stem from instability within households and stressed the importance of equipping families with parenting skills.

“We just assume that people can look after their children, but some people need to be capacitated and know how to look after their children,” said the Minister.

He welcomed the inclusion of household resilience and poverty alleviation measures within the project, describing them as essential in addressing the root causes of migration.

Moyo commended United Nations agencies, development partners, civil society organisations, law enforcement authorities and community leaders for their collaboration, urging stakeholders to translate commitments into tangible results.

“Let us move from declaration to delivery, from pledges to protection, from commitment to measurable change,” he said.