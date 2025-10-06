Monday, October 6, 2025
logo
mobile-logo
HomeSportsUAE Women Beat Zimbabwe in Tight T20 Series Sweep
Sports
0 Comments

UAE Women Beat Zimbabwe in Tight T20 Series Sweep

Zimbabwe Women Crumble To Eight-Wicket Defeat In First ODI

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

The United Arab Emirates Women’s cricket team sealed a 2-0 series victory over Zimbabwe Women with a thrilling 8-run win in the second T20 match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

UAE Women posted 130/7 in their 20 overs led by Theertha Satish’s 44 off 38 balls. Zimbabwe fought back finishing on 122/8 falling just short of the target.

Heena Hotchandani starred with the ball for UAE, taking 3 wickets for 17 runs in her 4 overs and earning the Player of the Match award.

Zimbabwe’s Kudzai Chigora and Lindo Mabhera took 2 wickets each, but could not prevent UAE from building a competitive total.

Modester Mupachikwa top-scored for Zimbabwe with 39 runs off 34 balls, but crucial wickets at key moments hindered the chase.

Despite some promising partnerships, Zimbabwe could not keep up with the required run rate.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

Sports
News
Health
News
News
Courts

You cannot copy content of this page