UAE Women Beat Zimbabwe in Tight T20 Series Sweep

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

The United Arab Emirates Women’s cricket team sealed a 2-0 series victory over Zimbabwe Women with a thrilling 8-run win in the second T20 match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

UAE Women posted 130/7 in their 20 overs led by Theertha Satish’s 44 off 38 balls. Zimbabwe fought back finishing on 122/8 falling just short of the target.

Heena Hotchandani starred with the ball for UAE, taking 3 wickets for 17 runs in her 4 overs and earning the Player of the Match award.

Zimbabwe’s Kudzai Chigora and Lindo Mabhera took 2 wickets each, but could not prevent UAE from building a competitive total.

Modester Mupachikwa top-scored for Zimbabwe with 39 runs off 34 balls, but crucial wickets at key moments hindered the chase.

Despite some promising partnerships, Zimbabwe could not keep up with the required run rate.