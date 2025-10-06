Serial Thief in Court Over $23,000 Office Heist

By Judith Nyuke

An unrepentant serial thief has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court accused of stealing computers valued at US$23,000 from several offices, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Office of the President and Cabinet at Mukwati Building in Harare.

Romeo Kurai Pemba (39) appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai charged with unlawful entry into premises on aggravating circumstances.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application.

Sometime in 2016, Pemba was convicted after breaking into the Harare Magistrates’ Court and stealing a computer and a printer.

Following his recent arrest, prosecutor Lawrence Gangarahwe allege that on 18 June 2025 and at Mukwati Building 17th Floor, Harare in the Ministry of Office of the President and Cabinet, Pemba unlawfully, intentionally and without permission or authority from Ministry of Office of the President and Cabinet represented by Ulathi Hlongwane the lawful occupier of the premises concerned or without other lawful authority forced open the door using an unknown object to gain entry into the offices and took 4 CPU’s, 2 monitors, key board, 2 HP laptops and a mouse knowing.

On the second count, the State alleges that on June 26, 2025, at the Mukwati Building in Harare, Pemba unlawfully entered offices within the Ministry of the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The State claims that without permission or lawful authority, he used an unknown object to force open the door, gaining entry and stealing two All-in-One HP desktop computers.

The third count against Pemba alleges that on June 26, 2025, at the Mukwati Building in Harare, he unlawfully entered the Ministry of the Office of the President and Cabinet offices.

It is claimed that without the permission of the lawful occupier, Allen Chao Chisike, he used an unknown object to force the door open and stole an HP desktop computer.

On the fourth count, the State alleges that on July 4, 2025, Pemba unlawfully broke into the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency offices at the Kaguvi Building, Harare.

The State claims that without permission from the lawful occupier, Kudakwashe Ellason Zishamba, Pemba used an unknown object to force open the door.

The property stolen includes two All-in-One HP desktop computers and a power pack.