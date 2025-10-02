UAE Women Fight Back to Level ODI Series with Zimbabwe

By Kudzai Zvaguma

The United Arab Emirates women’s cricket team secured a 45-run victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth and final One-Day International in Harare squaring the four-match series at 2-2.

Batting first, the visitors set a formidable 274 for seven anchored by Esha Oza’s 82 from 95 balls.

The captain shared a key partnership with Theertha Satish, laying the foundation for UAE’s innings.

In reply, Zimbabwe battled to 229 for seven from their 50 overs.

Josephine Nkomo top-scored with a determined 76 but the hosts fell behind the required rate as UAE’s bowlers held their nerve. Oza capped her day with two wickets for 56 in her 10-over spell to seal the win and earn the Player of the Match award.

The result underlines UAE’s growing stature in women’s cricket with their consistent batting and disciplined bowling proving decisive.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, showed resilience throughout the series keeping contests competitive and entertaining for fans.