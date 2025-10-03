Friday, October 3, 2025
Four Killed in Harare–Shamva Road Crash
News
Four Killed in Harare–Shamva Road Crash

At least four people have died and two others were injured following a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare–Shamva Road police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Madziwa Mine at the 71km peg when the driver of a Toyota Hilux lost control of the vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the car which had five passengers on board veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

“Four people died on the spot while two others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment,” Nyathi said in a statement.

The accident adds to the country’s mounting road carnage toll with police repeatedly urging motorists to exercise caution and observe road safety regulations particularly on highways prone to speeding and loss of control.

