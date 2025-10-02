Chevrons thrash Kenya to book 2026 T20 World Cup Spot

By Kudzai Zvaguma

Zimbabwe sealed their place at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after brushing aside Kenya with a seven-wicket win in the Africa Qualifier semi-final in Harare.

Set 123 for victory, the hosts cruised to their target in just 15 overs, powered by Brian Bennett’s blistering 51 from 25 balls and Tadiwanashe Marumani’s 39 off 27.

Earlier, Kenya managed 122-6 from their 20 overs, largely thanks to Rakep Patel’s 65.

But Zimbabwe’s attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani who took 2-19, kept the visitors in check.

The victory not only secured Zimbabwe’s place in Sunday’s final but also guaranteed their return to the global stage with the 2026 tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

It marks a significant step forward for the Chevrons who will now look to build on their strong qualifying campaign and make an impact against the world’s elite next year.