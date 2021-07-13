UANC Sets Its Sights On 2023 Elections

Leader of the United African National Council (UANC), Dr Gwinyai Muzorewa says the party is laying groundwork for election victory in the upcoming 2023 general elections following a dismal display in the 2018 plebiscite.

UANC is one of the country’s oldest political outfits and it once governed the country between 1979 and 1980 under the leadership of its late founder, Abel Muzorewa after victory from an election negotiated under the Internal Settlement.

In an interview with this publication, Dr Muzorewa who is brother to the late party founder said the party has undergone rejuvenation and ready for governance come 2023 driven by the worsening economic situation in the country.

“The situation in the country is so bad and we are here to rescue it,” Muzorewa said.

“We are contesting because things are so bad to an extent that we cannot ignore and we intend to run for sure because we know that many people are ready for change, real change and we mean it.”

The UANC leader who apparently resides in the United States of America is currently in the country to lay ground work and rejuvenate the party structures.

The party failed to get a single seat in council and parliamentary elections in the last harmonized elections.

“We had candidates in 2018 but none of them got to elected to go the parliament, that was not an issue for us but in 2023 we are going to create a government because we not that the only way to solve the economic crisis in this country is the way forward to which our party can offer,”

“We once created a government in 1979 and we did an excellent job which everyone knows about,” he said.

The party failed to field as many candidates for local authorities and parliament across the country in 2018 owing to absence of solid ground roots structures across the country.