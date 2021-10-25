ED Govt Neglecting War Vets: Muzorewa

Opposition United African National Congress (UANC) leader, Gwinyai Muzorewa has chided President Emerson Mnagagwa and his government for neglecting former liberation war fighters despite their contribution to the independence of the country.

In a statement, Muzorewa said forgetting those who fought for the liberation of the country is a very ‘serious concern’.

“The UANC observes that many war vets have been seriously neglected by this government. The alternative government will commit itself to addressing their needs because we care. This is a serious concern for us,” he said.

Muzorewa urged Zimbabweans to vote out the ruling ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa.

“Voting for an alternative government means choosing a better life for yourself and your children. As you know, pension begins when you are employed. So when you vote for a government that gives you jobs you are also voting for your pension,” he added.

He expressed hope that the young generation who have recently shown serious interest in politics and governance can win the war against unemployment, corruption and poverty.

“The UANC is appealing to all youths to change from the 40 years of being deceived, to new leadership which has never failed them,” said Muzorewa.