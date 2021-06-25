UEFA Euro 2020, Round of 16 preview, 26-29 June 2021

SuperSport viewers on DStv will be enthralled by international knockout football as UEFA Euro 2020 enters the Round of 16, with eight titanic battles spread from Saturday 26 to Tuesday 29 June 2021.

Euro 2020 has not failed to excite thus far, but the drama and tension will rise to a whole new level from Saturday when the knockout stage gets underway! No more second chances or qualification permutations and calculations… it’s simply do or die from here on out.

The Round of 16 will open at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, with the meeting of Wales and Denmark. The Danes have emerged as most neutrals’ favourite team, with their heart-warming progression in the face of Christian Eriksen’s horror heart-attack in their opening game proving to be one of the most arresting narratives of the tournament thus far.

“I want to start by saying thank you to all the people who have been supporting us, and have shown so much love,” said Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand. “The motivation, the team spirit, the friendship among the players was amazing. We played three games on a very high level and if someone deserves this it’s our players. I can’t imagine how they managed to come back from what they went through, so a big credit to the boys, and thanks a lot for the support we’ve got.”

This will be followed by Italy, who have emerged as one of the favourites to win the Championships, taking on Austria at Wembley Stadium in London. However, ‘Azzurri’ attacker Federico Chiesa insists that their Group A dominance counts for nothing now. “There is plenty of enthusiasm but we are fully aware that now a different tournament starts with the knockout stage,” said the Juventus star.

Sunday sees rivals Netherlands and Belgium take on the Czech Republic in Budapest and Portugal in Seville respectively, with the ‘Oranje’ hoping to build on the momentum gained by three straight wins in Group C. “That was the thing that we wanted to do, win all the games in the group, and that’s what happened. It’s a good feeling,” said Georginio Wijnaldum, whose two goals for the Netherlands in a 3-0 win over North Macedonia took him past Marco van Bastern’s total of 24 goals for the national team.

Monday sees Croatia face a Spanish side which ticked into top gear in thrashing Slovakia 5-0 this past midweek, while world champions France will fancy their chances of getting past Switzerland at the Arena Nacionala in Bucharest. “We’re satisfied and the most important thing was to top the group. We managed that in a group that wasn’t easy. We know we need to improve,” said ‘Les Bleus’ midfielder Paul Pogba.

Tuesday wraps up the Round of 16, with the first game a potential thriller between traditional rivals England and Germany at Wembley, before the final clash sees Sweden and Ukraine meet in Glasgow. “They [England] are playing at home, they want to attack, it’s going to be an open match, more open than it was [against Hungary],” said ‘Mannschaft’ coach Joachim Low. “We need to improve on things, we are aware of that, and need to take care and be careful, especially at set-pieces. We cannot repeat the same mistakes again. We need to do things better here, but ahead of the match against England, we’re looking forward to it.”

Match broadcast details

(All times CAT)

Saturday 26 June

18:00: Wales v Denmark – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport and Maximo 360,

21:00: Italy v Austria – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen, SuperSport and Maximo 2

Sunday 27 June

18:00: Netherlands v Czech Republic – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport

21:00: Belgium v Portugal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 28 June

18:00: Croatia v Spain – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport and Maximo 360

21:00: France v Switzerland – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen and SuperSport Maximo 2

Tuesday 29 June

18:00: England v Germany – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360,

21:00: Sweden v Ukraine – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Fourteen and SuperSport Maximo 2