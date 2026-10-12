UN Expert Warns Zimbabwe as Fear Silences Dissenting Voices

HARARE – Zimbabwe must dismantle restrictions that stifle artistic freedom, fuel self-censorship and exclude citizens from decisions shaping their lives, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights Alexandra Xanthaki has warned.

In a pointed assessment at the end of her official visit to Zimbabwe, Xanthaki said not everyone in the country was free to express their identities, opinions and worldviews, raising concerns about the state of civic space and the barriers facing people who challenge prevailing positions.

“Despite what some officials say, not everyone is free to express their identity, opinions, values and worldviews in Zimbabwe today,” Xanthaki said in her preliminary observations.

She urged authorities to abandon restrictions and administrative burdens that limit artistic expression, arguing that Zimbabwe was failing to fully unlock the creative and transformative power of its diverse cultures.

“Zimbabwe should seize the opportunity it has to abandon restrictions and administrative burdens that disproportionately limit artistic freedom and creativity,” she said.

Her assessment goes beyond cultural festivals and heritage celebrations, challenging whether Zimbabweans can meaningfully participate in public life without discrimination, intimidation or pressure to suppress dissenting views.

Xanthaki raised concerns about the gap between Zimbabwe’s established systems of representation and the reality of citizens’ participation in decision-making.

Although the country has structures intended to represent communities through traditional leaders and other representatives, she said these mechanisms were not adequately ensuring that all voices reached decision-making platforms.

She called for a fundamental reset in the relationship between political power structures and the public, warning that people with differing opinions, particularly those challenging the status quo, were being shut out or silenced by fear.

“The diversity of voices and opinions, especially of those challenging the status quo, either does not find its way to the decision-making tables, or is muzzled by fear into self-censorship,” she said.

The remarks raise questions about whether existing consultation and representation mechanisms are delivering meaningful public participation or merely providing formal structures without guaranteeing that citizens can influence decisions.

Xanthaki said cultural rights must be protected through practical measures that promote non-discrimination and give individuals and communities a genuine stake in decisions affecting society.

Despite its rich cultural heritage, Zimbabwe is not fully harnessing the potential of its diverse cultural expressions, Xanthaki said.

The country recognises 16 languages in its Constitution and has numerous documented heritage sites, traditions and cultural practices. However, the UN expert argued that this diversity must be matched by an environment in which people can express themselves freely.

“There is no doubt that the country has a rich diversity of cultural expressions, individual and collective, as demonstrated by the 16 languages recognised by the Constitution and the high number of heritage sites and practices recorded and promoted,” she said.

“But the dynamism, transformative and creative power of Zimbabwe’s cultural expressions are not fully harnessed. This is the time to review excessive control mechanisms and re-evaluate existing obstacles.”

Her position challenges the idea that celebrating cultural diversity alone is sufficient to protect cultural rights. The ability to create, express unpopular views and participate in decisions affecting cultural life, she indicated, must also be guaranteed.

Xanthaki also warned that tourism and development projects must not come at the expense of local communities, human rights or the environment.

While tourism around World Heritage Sites can generate economic opportunities, she said its benefits must reach Zimbabweans and reflect the priorities of people affected by development.

She called for greater scrutiny of where tourism revenues flow, meaningful engagement with local communities and safeguards against overdevelopment and foreign exploitation of natural resources.

The UN expert singled out growing tourism development pressures around Victoria Falls, urging the government to take repeated warnings from the World Heritage Committee seriously.

“The state must address the increasing pressure of touristic developments around Victoria Falls, and take the continuous warnings raised by the World Heritage Committee on this issue into serious account,” she said.

The warning puts the balance between tourism investment, environmental protection and community interests firmly in focus, particularly around one of Zimbabwe’s most significant international tourism destinations.

Xanthaki also called for communities to be urgently informed about the potential effects of major development projects, including the Gwayi-Shangani project.

She said affected people must be given meaningful opportunities to participate in decisions rather than being left to bear the consequences of projects without adequate information or consultation.

“Local communities must be urgently informed about the impact of the Gwayi Shangani project, among others, and practical measures have to be taken for real participation so that no one and no space, is left behind,” she said.

Her remarks underline the importance of transparency and public participation in development planning, particularly where projects could affect livelihoods, natural resources and the social and economic life of surrounding communities.

Xanthaki will present a report on her visit to Zimbabwe to the United Nations Human Rights Council in March 2027.

Her preliminary observations place civic space, freedom of expression, artistic creativity, public participation and the human rights implications of development at the centre of the assessment.

The forthcoming report is expected to provide a more detailed account of the issues examined during her mission.