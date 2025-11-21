Two Travel Agents in Court Over Fraudulent School Trip Deal

By Judith Nyuke

A local school, Wellton Primary School, lost US$10,000 to two travel agents who reportedly misrepresented that they could facilitate a tour to Dubai with the school’s children.

Leslie Simbarashe Gurajena (49) and Evelyn Tawa (47) were arraigned before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud. The matter has been postponed to November 26 for bail ruling.

According to court papers, the accused persons operate a Facebook account named Little Travel Tours where they advertise that they offer tour services locally and abroad.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, alleges that on 13 March 2025, the complainant Wellton Primary School through its representative Vimbal Sibanda approached the accused persons to engage them as their travel agent after viewing a Facebook advertisement.

The purpose was to facilitate a student tour to Dubai.

Gurajena reportedly quoted the complainant US$18,000 for the journey, which was scheduled for October 20 to 26, 2025.

He reportedly sent Tawa to Beitbridge to formalize the agreement after which they promised complainant that the money would cover full services which include processing visas for the student, paying tickets, accommodation and extra activities.

Acting on the misrepresentation between 13 June to 3 September 2025, the complainant reportedly paid accused persons cash US$10 100-00 in three installments of US$1 500-00, US$5 300-00, US$3 300-00 respectively to the accused after agreeing that the balance would be paid after visas had been obtained.

It is the State’s case that the accused persons became evasive after receiving payment and stopped answering the complainant’s phone calls. When the complainant visited to follow up, Gurajena denied holding any position within the company, despite having provided the initial quote. This ultimately prompted the complainant to file a police report, leading to the arrest of both accused.