Unplugged Zim Returns With Liquideep Reunion and Fresh Local Fire

Unplugged Zimbabwe the country’s premier family-friendly music and lifestyle festival is set to make a long-awaited return later this month after a brief hiatus aimed at reimagining the experience.

The organisers have confirmed that the festival will take place on Saturday December 21 at the First Capital Bank Sports Club in Mt Pleasant marking a major comeback for one of Zimbabwe’s most beloved live music events.

Leading the lineup is South Africa’s iconic house duo Liquideep who reunited in September 2025 after an 11-year break from the music scene.

Renowned for timeless tracks such as Fairytale and Alone, the duo are expected to anchor the festival’s signature “sunset vibe”.

Sharing top billing is Zimbabwe’s undisputed hitmaker Saintfloew, representing a gritty and energetic new wave of local talent.

The lineup also features guitar virtuoso Sylent Nqo, the high-energy Delroy Shewe and vibrant performances from Melyssa, Saiiren and Sane Wav.

True to its roots, Unplugged is positioning itself as more than just a music festival. This year’s edition introduces the Live Experience Arcade a dedicated gaming and technology zone designed to offer immersive digital experiences alongside the live performances.

Families are also a central focus with organisers promising a fully supervised Unplugged Kids Zone to ensure safety and convenience for parents.

“We didn’t just want to bring Unplugged back; we wanted to remind longtime fans of the reason they fell in love with Unplugged in the first place. The time away allowed us to think about how to reconnect with our audience. They wanted the magic of the ‘old Unplugged’ but with a fresh energy. Bringing Liquideep alongside Saintfloew is our way of bridging that gap. It’s a love letter to our day-one fans and a welcome handshake to the new generation,” said Danis Dube, one of the festival’s representatives.

Liquideep also shared their excitement about returning to Zimbabwe describing the upcoming performance as deeply meaningful.

“Performing in Zimbabwe again after a long time is truly special for us. The love and support from the fans have never faded, and we are excited to reconnect, perform, and create unforgettable memories together.”

The event will retain its hallmark format —a family-friendly daytime live music experience that ends at a reasonable hour. Organisers have partnered with Hypenation for ticketing to streamline gate access with tickets available exclusively through the online platform.