US$112k Vanishes in Diaspora Voucher Scam

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has launched investigations into Wafaya (Private) Limited over allegations of defrauding a local wholesaler of US$112,000 through a suspected money-laundering scheme.

The company, run by 42-year-old Spencer Valentines Meares operated an online platform targeting Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

The platform allowed individuals abroad to purchase vouchers redeemable for goods and services at selected outlets in Zimbabwe.

According to the ZRP, Wafaya entered into a contract with a local wholesaler under which the wholesaler agreed to honour Wafaya vouchers and allow customers to collect goods from its shops.

However, while the vouchers were redeemed, the company allegedly failed to deposit the equivalent cash into the wholesaler’s account.

Police allege that Meares orchestrated the scheme by using different people’s names to collect goods on behalf of Wafaya.

The shortfall, police said resulted in the wholesaler losing goods valued at US$112,000.

Meares has since been arrested in connection with the case while ZRP’s Commercial Crimes Division continues its investigations.