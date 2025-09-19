ZANU-PF Activist Says Mnangagwa’s Stay Beyond 2028 ‘Unstoppable’

A ZANU-PF activist has declared that efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028 are “unstoppable,” describing the push as a people-driven resolution.

Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP) leader Tonderai Shumba Chidawa made the remarks during a press conference in Harare on Friday insisting that the ruling party’s 2024 conference resolution calling for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 must be implemented.

“All ZANU-PF provinces have called for the implementation of the 2030 resolution, a landmark initiative vital for the nation’s future,” Chidawa said, likening the resolution to “an unstoppable locomotive” that could not be reversed.

He dismissed suggestions that Mnangagwa personally sought an extension, saying the demand came from the grassroots.

“President Mnangagwa is not the one pushing for his stay in office beyond 2028. It is a resolution from the people. If the voice of the people is the voice of God, then God is speaking through the people, who are pleading with the President to remain,” he said.

Chidawa argued that the country was experiencing peace and development, which he said justified calls for Mnangagwa to remain in power.

He urged those within the party with leadership ambitions to wait until after 2030.

“For those harbouring untamed ambitions, we advise patience. The sentiment among the people is clear: they wish for the President to remain in power until 2030, and it is crucial that we align with this collective vision,” he said further urging party members to stay active in political and national events.