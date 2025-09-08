‘We Want Services, Not Excuses’: Gokwe Residents Challenge Council

Gokwe residents have raised their voices against what they describe as unjustified tariff charges and persistent poor service delivery petitioning the local authority to urgently address their concerns ahead of the 2026 budget consultations.

The Combined Gokwe Residents and Rate Payers’ Association (CGRARPA), led by Chairperson Charity Mungwani has formally written to the council demanding explanations and immediate action on a range of issues.

“We are writing to bring to your attention several concerns raised by residents regarding the council’s policies and service delivery. While we fully appreciate the council’s efforts in improving the face of our town, we respectfully request that the council consider improving service delivery. This is not a fight against the council, it’s simply a call for what is due to us,” Mungwani said in the petition.

The petition highlights a litany of grievances, Chief among them is the council’s failure to construct a public toilet in the central business district, a basic amenity that residents say is long overdue.

The absence of proper market stalls and the lack of substantive progress on drainage rehabilitation in residential areas have also drawn sharp criticism.

Residents are particularly concerned about the slow pace of work on the main rank bus terminus toilets, a project that has dragged on for years with no clear end in sight. “We are eager to know the reasons behind the delay,” the petition reads. “We need public toilets, and pay toilets are not public toilets. Residents are at risk of contracting cholera because of this problem. We need functional public toilets at key strategic places, such as the craft market centre and the main rank bus terminus.”

With the rainy season looming, the issue of inadequate drainage has become even more pressing.

In areas like Nyaradza, waterlogging has become a perennial problem leaving residents wading through dirty water whenever the rains come.

“When the rainy season starts, the town gets flooded, and we are forced to walk in dirty water because there is no proper drainage system. We are calling for the council to address the issue now before the rains begin,” the residents urged.

The petition also calls for greater transparency in the council’s financial management.

Residents are demanding quarterly budget review meetings where allocations and expenditures are clearly explained and discussed in an open and inclusive manner.

Another major concern is the prevalence of acting and non-substantive appointments in senior council positions.

CGRAPA argues that this practice undermines the credibility and efficiency of local governance, leading to what they describe as “institutional paralysis” and further deterioration in service delivery.

Efforts to reach Council Chairperson Liscious Mutegwe for comment were unsuccessful as calls to his phone went unanswered.

As the 2026 budget consultation meetings approach, Gokwe residents are making it clear that they expect more from their local authority. Their message is simple: they want accountability, transparency, and above all, basic services that meet the needs of the community