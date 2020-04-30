We Would Rather Save Lives Than The Economy-Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday hinted that the country might have another lockdown extension as cases in Zimbabwe rose to 40 with new eight cases being recorded in Harare.

There has been speculation on what measures the president will take when the current lockdown expires on Sunday but Mnangagwa said bias is towards saving lives than saving the economy.

“We as government and as the president, decided that with this challenge, what do we do, balancing the needs for economic growth and the lives of the people, as well as saving lives.

“I came to the conclusion that if citizens die, we cannot resuscitate them but the economy can die and can be resuscitated. Now or in the future, it doesn’t matter as long as people are alive, we can always have conferences where we say let’s resuscitate the economy but I have never seen conferences where people are discussing how to resuscitate the dead, so our bias is towards the preservation of life,” Mnangagwa said at State House.

Zimbabwe is currently on day 31 of a national lockdown and with cases rising sharply, it looks like the President is keen on a further extension of the directive.

Last week, Mnangagwa ordered that mining and manufacturing industry workers return to work as they form the cog of economic development for the country.