Stanbic Boosts Lifesaving Child Surgeries with Fresh Donation

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has renewed its support for children’s healthcare by donating US$15000 to Celebration Health, the medical outreach arm of Celebration Ministries International.

The funding will enable hernia surgeries for underprivileged children across the country extending a partnership that has already transformed dozens of young lives.

The latest contribution mirrors a similar US$15 000 donation made in 2024 which financed 50 hernia operations in Bulawayo.

That initiative marked a breakthrough for Celebration Health allowing its medical teams to expand into the Matabeleland region in collaboration with Mpilo Hospital.

Celebration Ministries International Chief Operations Officer, Wadzanai Chitaukire expressed deep gratitude for Stanbic’s sustained backing.

“We want to acknowledge the donation that we received last year of US$15,000. With that donation our team was able to embark on a new territory, which was the Bulawayo region, where they went to and 50 surgeries were performed,” she said.

She added that the 2025 donation reflects more than financial assistance.

“Then this year again Stanbic Bank has come back with another donation of US$15 000. It is now a demonstration of a vote of confidence in the work that we are doing,” she said.

Chitaukire said Celebration Health’s work is driven by compassion noting that she wanted to assure that the work they do is at heart level and said whatever you do with your heart will always be a success.

Stanbic Bank Acting Head of Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to improving community health.

“We are here to renew our commitment to a cause that is very close to our hearts. Today we hand over our sponsorship of US$15 000 to Celebration Health a partner whose work continues to touch our lives in powerful and tangible ways,” she said.

Reflecting on the impact of last year’s surgeries Memo added: “These were children who, without this intervention, might have continued to suffer in silence. Instead, their smiles were restored, their energy returned and their futures reopened.”

She highlighted that the bank’s support aligns with a wider national vision.

“At Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, we believe that progress is not only measured in numbers or transactions but in the stories of people whose lives change because someone cared. This renewed sponsorship is not just a continuation, it is a statement of our long-term commitment to wellness, to upliftment and to sustainable development.”

Celebration Health Head, Nkosi Kapswara, said the surgeries offer hope to families who cannot afford such care.

“There are so many stories I could tell you of children that we get to see who come in pain or even parents. These stories are not just impacting people that are not known or not seen, but they are real lives, real destinies that are being changed,” she said.

She added “I think you were impressed with what we did and you have opted again to partner with us for this year. This is very exciting for us and we are grateful that you have come to continue this work with us.”

Paediatric and neonatal surgeon, Dr Precious Mutambanengwe highlighted the scale of need.

“If you come to Sally Mugabe Children’s Hospital, you will see that there are over a thousand children on our waiting list. Our partnership with Celebration Health has helped some of these children. We know it may feel like a drop in the ocean. But without this partnership, a hundred lives would have gone unchanged.”

She added a plea for sustained support “To Stanbic Bank we say please do not tire. I know we will keep knocking on your doors, asking for more support.”

As the partnership deepens, both organisations reaffirmed their mission to ensure every Zimbabwean child has access to essential healthcare.

“Together we will continue building healthier communities and a stronger Zimbabwe for generations to come. Zimbabwe is our home and we drive our growth. Let us continue to do everything at the heart level,” Memo added.