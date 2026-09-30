West Indies Women Set Zimbabwe 272 to Win

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

West Indies Women scored 271 runs for five wickets in 50 overs in the first innings of the Women’s ODI against Zimbabwe Women at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field, but the visitors made good use of the batting conditions.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews top-scored with an excellent 118 runs from 113 balls, including 18 fours and one six.

Shemaine Campbelle also played a key role, scoring 96 runs from 119 balls, with 13 fours.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers took five wickets.

Nomvelo Sibanda and Beloved Biza took two wickets each, while Nyasha Gwanzura claimed one wicket.

Gwanzura was the most economical bowler, taking one wicket for 36 runs in 10 overs.

West Indies finished strongly, with Jannillea Glasgow unbeaten on 26 and Jahzara Claxton on 11 not out.

Zimbabwe now need 272 runs to win the match from their 50 overs.