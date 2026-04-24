What Exactly Is Halal?

For millions of Muslims worldwide, the question “Is this halal?” is not casual—it is a central part of daily life, shaping food choices and consumption habits. However, interpretations of what qualifies as halal can vary, even within Muslim communities.

The term halal, derived from Arabic, refers to what is permissible under Islamic law, while haram denotes what is forbidden. In the context of food, widely accepted guidelines prohibit the consumption of pork, alcohol, and blood. Meat must come from animals slaughtered according to Islamic rites, which require invoking the name of Allah and ensuring the animal is fully drained of blood through a single incision to the throat.

While these core principles are broadly agreed upon, variations in interpretation exist, particularly regarding processing, certification, and sourcing standards.

The demand for halal products has grown significantly, evolving into a major global industry. In 2023, the halal food market was valued at over €1.2 trillion, reflecting increasing demand not only in Muslim-majority countries but also across Europe and other regions.

In cities like Berlin, the rise in halal-conscious consumers has influenced the food industry. Restaurants and food suppliers are increasingly seeking third-party certification to assure customers that their products meet halal standards. This certification process, though voluntary, has become an important trust mechanism in the market.

The concept of dietary regulation is not unique to Islam. In Judaism, kosher laws similarly outline permitted and forbidden foods, including restrictions on pork and blood, as well as additional rules such as the separation of meat and dairy products.

Industry players note that halal is no longer viewed solely through a religious lens. Some chefs and food experts argue that halal preparation methods can also be associated with quality and ethical considerations, particularly in animal handling and processing.

As global demand continues to rise, halal is increasingly positioned at the intersection of faith, commerce, and consumer preference—raising broader questions about food standards, transparency, and cultural diversity in modern markets.