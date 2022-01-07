JUST IN: Mako Granted Bail

Opposition MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been granted ZWL$20 000 bail.

Haruzivishe who spend the last nine months behind bars will report twice a week at Harare Central Police Law and Order section and reside at his given address.

MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said as a party they were happy that Haruzivishe is finally out of custody.

“Mako has been incarcerated since February 2021 and there were a number of cases brought against him, they were four in total all them political and related, the key point we want to emphasize is that bail is a constitutional entitlement, so for someone to be incarcerated for 10 months to be deprived of their liberty really does spell that something is quite wrong with our system, however we are happy that justice has finally prevailed,” said Mahere.

