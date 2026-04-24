Chamisa Condemns South Africa Xenophobic Attacks

Nelson Chamisa

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa calling them “deeply regrettable” and “wholly unacceptable”.

In a statement, Chamisa urged African nations to unite in tackling common challenges saying violence against foreign nationals threatened regional solidarity.

“While we recognise the pressures faced by our fellow African brothers and sisters violence is never the answer to resolving shared problems,” he said.

He said the attacks should not be seen as a problem for South Africa alone but as a wider continental issue requiring collective action.

“This is not merely a South African issue; it is a regional and continental concern that demands a coordinated regional and continental response,” Chamisa added.

The former opposition leader also called for greater attention to the underlying causes of migration and social tensions rather than focusing only on their consequences.

He said Zimbabwe’s long-running political and electoral disputes had contributed significantly forcing millions of citizens to seek opportunities abroad many of them in South Africa.

“Disputed elections and ongoing political contestations in Zimbabwe have created strong push factors,” he said.

Chamisa appealed to regional bodies including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) to act swiftly in resolving disputes affecting member states.

“We call upon SADC and the African Union to expedite the resolution of issues affecting member states. In particular, Zimbabwe has pending matters before SADC that are critical to achieving a lasting solution to this continental challenge,” he said.