Wife Killed in Spear Attack After Confronting Husband Over Infidelity

By Tadiwa Jonhera

A 60-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a spear following a domestic dispute over suspected infidelity in Inyathi, Matabeleland North.



The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified the suspect as Jabulani Moyo, who is accused of killing his 55-year-old wife, Thobekile Tshulu, at Mtshunga Village on Friday.



According to police, the couple had a heated argument after Tshulu reportedly confronted her husband over allegations that he was cheating on her.



The confrontation allegedly turned violent when Moyo grabbed a spear and repeatedly stabbed his wife across the body, killing her at the scene.



ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the victim’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for a postmortem examination.



Police said investigations into the case were ongoing, with Moyo expected to appear in court facing murder charges.



The incident has renewed concerns over domestic violence, with police urging couples and families to seek mediation and report disputes to authorities before they escalate into violence.



The ZRP has repeatedly encouraged members of the public to resolve domestic disagreements peacefully rather than resorting to violence.