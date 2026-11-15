Cape Verde Election Could Produce First Female President Since Independence

Cape Verdeans are voting in a presidential election that could see the West African island nation elect its first female president since gaining independence from Portugal in 1975.

Former Justice Minister Joana Rosa, 61, is challenging incumbent President José Maria Neves, 66, in a race involving six candidates.

Rosa, who represents the opposition Movement for Democracy (MpD), is the first woman to contest the country’s presidency since independence, marking a significant moment for women’s political representation in the island nation.

Her candidacy comes against a backdrop of longstanding gender inequalities and traditional expectations about women’s participation in political leadership.

Rosa has made maintaining a balance of political power a central theme of her campaign, arguing that the presidency should provide a counterweight to the governing African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), which secured a parliamentary majority in May.

Neves, who became president in 2021 after serving as prime minister for 15 years, is seeking a second five-year term and has been widely tipped as the frontrunner.

The election is also taking place amid growing concerns over youth unemployment, limited economic opportunities and persistent emigration, with thousands of Cape Verdeans leaving the country in search of better prospects abroad.

Neves has pledged to promote economic reforms, improve living standards and convene a youth summit to address employment challenges if re-elected.

Rosa, meanwhile, has called for policies that enable young people to build sustainable futures at home rather than continue leaving the country.

According to Reuters, some voters have expressed concern over political apathy among young people, despite the prominence of youth unemployment and migration during the election campaign.

Cape Verde, an archipelago off the coast of Senegal with a population of approximately 500,000, has established itself as one of Africa’s more stable democracies, with a record of competitive elections and peaceful transfers of power.

Under its political system, the president serves as head of state, with the prime minister leading the government. However, the presidency retains important constitutional responsibilities, including the authority to veto legislation and play a mediating role in political affairs.

More than 300,000 people were eligible to vote, with polling stations opening at 8am and scheduled to close at 6pm local time.

A candidate must secure more than 50 percent of valid votes to win outright. If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two leading candidates will face each other in a run-off election scheduled for November 29.

Provisional results are expected within two to three days.

A victory for Rosa would make her the country’s first female president in the 51 years since independence, adding Cape Verde to the list of African countries that have elected women to their highest political offices.