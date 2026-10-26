Life Behind Bars for Two Murder Convicts

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Zimbabwe while other offenders have received prison terms of up to 27 years for crimes ranging from murder and rape to robbery, drug possession and theft of critical infrastructure.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the convictions and sentences were handed down during the week ending 25 October.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the offenders had been convicted of various criminal offences.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of persons who were arrested, convicted and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life for various offences during the week ending 25th October 2026,” Nyathi said.

Amos Nduna (35) was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder committed in Chipinge on 5 May 2025, while Felix Siyatunya (48) received the same sentence for a murder committed in Mutare in 2023.

Moses Pandehuni (22) was jailed for 27 years for a murder committed in Shurugwi on 17 May 2026.

Lucia Chibhangu (27) also received a 27-year prison term for escaping from lawful custody, a series of robbery cases and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs in Masvingo between 8 and 14 August.

Other murder convictions resulted in lengthy jail terms, with Brian Chanachimwe (34) sentenced to 25 years for a killing in Waterfalls on 13 January.

Thirty-two-year-old Tinotenda Zambara was jailed for 23 years for a murder committed in Chitungwiza in 2025, while Simbarashe Chikoto (35)received 20 years for a killing in Mutoko on 5 August 2022.

Jonah Nekati (40) was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a murder committed in Waterfalls on 13 January 2026.

In separate cases, Japhet Dzviti (76) and Tichaona Chiduku (42) were each handed 15-year prison sentences for rape offences committed in Sadza in 2023.

Hope Korongwe (37) received a 12-year sentence for unlawful possession of 150kg of dagga in Beitbridge on 10 October 2026.

The courts also imposed 10-year prison terms on several offenders convicted of offences involving electricity infrastructure.

Donald Chatora (26) and Clive Mupare (33) were each sentenced to 10 years for offences under the Electricity Act committed in Chikanga on 6 October 2026.

Tinashe Marapira (35) and Yobbie Muzumba (26) also received 10 years each for similar offences in Masvingo.

Meanwhile, Givemore Moyo (35) was jailed for 10 years for stealing eight rolls of locomotive copper cables in Bulawayo on 9 September 2026.

Darlington Takudzwa (30) received the same sentence for cutting seven metres of underground Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) cables in Mabvuku on 10 October 2026.

The theft and vandalism of electricity and railway infrastructure can disrupt essential services and increase repair costs, affecting communities and businesses.

Nyathi urged members of the public to obey the law and report suspected criminal activity to the police.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to abide by the law and report suspected criminal activities to the nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk,” he said.