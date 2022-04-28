Wink D, Macheso, Enzo Ishall Headline Castle Tankard Gig

The top trending trio of Winky D, Enzo Ishall and Alick Macheso will headline this year’s edition of Castle Tankard, at Borrowdale Park and racecourse on 7 May 2022.

In what can be dubbed the biggest free gig since COVID-19 plagued the globe, music lovers from all walks of life will have a rare opportunity to listen to numerous offerings released by the artists during the lockdown.

While fans can expect pandemic productions from Enzo Ishall which include Mari Yako, Vakamhanya Makarimwa, Training, among others, they will also be spoiled to Winky D’s Happy Again, David and Goliath, Reply and Ragga Msambo which were also churned out when gatherings were banned to contain the pandemic.

Speaking during the launch of Castle Tankard promotion earlier this week, Delta Beverages Marketing Manager, Kundai Maweme said, “Today is an important day in the country’s horse racing calendar as we launch the 62nd edition of the Castle Tankard promotion. The race is the first-ever sponsored horse race in Africa and remains the most prestigious in the country.

“The relationship of Castle Lager and horse racing dates back to 1904 and has left a formidable mark to reckon with in the horse racing fraternity,” she said before adding, “this year’s event will be bigger and better as it will come with consumer and trader promotion.”

The race was last held behind closed doors in 2021 when Government briefly lifted Covid-19 regulations.