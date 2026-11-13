Woman in Court Over Alleged US$25k Theft from US-Based Mother

A 42-year-old Harare woman has appeared in court accused of converting US$25 000 entrusted to her by her mother who was living in the United States to her own use.

Amanda Curren Diura appeared before Harare magistrate Ishaunesu Matova facing a charge of theft of trust property.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court on November 17.

The State alleges that in March 2025, Diura’s mother, Lucy Blandire Gumbodete asked her to collect US$25 000 from Shephard Mafundikwa in Graniteside, Harare and keep the money on her behalf.

However, prosecutor Chipo Muvhamba told the court that Diura allegedly collected the money but subsequently converted it to her personal use instead of keeping it in trust.

The court heard that Gumbodete returned from the United States in January 2026 and demanded her money only to discover that it had allegedly been spent.

According to State papers, Diura allegedly relocated to an undisclosed destination in August 2026 after her mother pressed her to repay the money.

She is also accused of blocking her mother’s telephone number.

Diura was eventually arrested on November 10, 2026 at a friend’s residence.

In her defence, she reportedly told the court that she had informed her mother upon receiving the money that she intended to invest it and generate a profit, adding that she would return it whenever her mother needed it.

The alleged theft amounts to US$25 000 with none of the money recovered.