Housing Pay Schemes: Can Harare Find a Fair Balance Between Homeownership and Profit?

As the demand for affordable housing continues to challenge Harare, a strengthened housing pay scheme model could offer a pathway to homeownership—provided that transparency, accountability and commercially viable development remain at the centre of housing delivery.

For thousands of families in Harare, owning a home remains an aspiration that is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

Rising development costs, limited access to affordable housing finance and the growing demand for residential accommodation have placed homeownership beyond the reach of many ordinary residents.

For some, the journey towards owning a home begins with joining a housing cooperative or enrolling in a payment scheme, committing a portion of their monthly income in the hope that one day they will receive a residential stand on which to build a house.

Yet the distance between making regular payments and moving into a completed home can be considerable.

Land must be legally secured, planning approvals obtained, roads constructed, water and sewer infrastructure installed, and electricity supplied. These processes require substantial investment, professional expertise and effective coordination.

The challenge facing Harare is therefore not simply how to allocate more residential stands. It is how to establish a housing delivery system that makes homeownership affordable to residents while ensuring that developers can finance projects, recover their costs and earn reasonable returns.

A strengthened housing pay scheme model could provide part of the answer.

Rethinking the pathway to homeownership

Harare’s housing challenges demand solutions that go beyond conventional approaches that depend heavily on residents’ ability to make large upfront payments.

For many households, particularly those with modest or irregular incomes, saving enough money to purchase a fully serviced residential stand is difficult. Even where land is available, the cost of developing the necessary infrastructure can make the final price unaffordable.

A housing pay scheme offers an alternative by allowing prospective homeowners to make structured contributions towards acquiring residential stands and financing development.

Under an appropriately designed arrangement, beneficiaries contribute according to an agreed payment schedule, while the City of Harare, developers and financial institutions play complementary roles in facilitating housing delivery.

The model can help spread the financial burden over time rather than requiring residents to meet the entire cost of housing at once.

Harare’s existing housing pay scheme framework provides a foundation for this approach, with council administration and the mobilisation of beneficiaries’ savings playing important roles in housing development.

However, the effectiveness of such schemes depends on the quality of their administration, the security of beneficiaries’ contributions and the ability of those responsible to deliver housing projects within realistic timeframes.

A payment plan alone cannot solve the housing crisis. It must be supported by sound financial management, appropriate infrastructure investment and a credible commitment to delivering homes.

Families are left in a precarious position when a beneficiary, particularly the sole breadwinner, passes away before completing payment instalments. Insuring these instalments is therefore essential to protect surviving families from financial hardship while ensuring that the development project remains financially sustainable and uninterrupted.

Housing cooperatives and pay schemes: Understanding the difference

The distinction between housing cooperatives and housing pay schemes is important in determining how Harare can improve housing delivery.

Housing cooperatives generally operate through collective organisation, with members pooling resources to pursue common housing objectives. Depending on their legal structure and governing rules, members may participate in electing leaders, making decisions and overseeing the use of their contributions.

Housing pay schemes, by contrast, are structured around scheduled contributions towards housing acquisition and development. Under Harare’s council-administered approach, the local authority has a direct role in managing the scheme.

The difference is primarily one of governance, administration and the arrangements through which housing is financed and delivered.

Neither model is inherently immune to failure.

Cooperatives can encounter leadership disputes, financial mismanagement, weak internal controls and disagreements over the allocation of stands. Pay schemes can also experience delays, inadequate financial reporting, poor project management and uncertainty over when beneficiaries will obtain secure tenure.

The critical question is therefore not simply which model is better, but which safeguards can ensure that residents’ contributions translate into tangible housing outcomes.

Harare needs a system that combines the advantages of collective participation with professional development management and strong financial accountability.

Beneficiaries must have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their money and their future homes, regardless of the housing delivery model used.

The developer’s dilemma: Housing requires investment

Any discussion about affordable housing must acknowledge the financial realities of property development.

Developers require land, construction materials, equipment, skilled labour and financing. Infrastructure projects also involve significant upfront expenditure, often long before completed residential stands can generate sufficient revenue.

A developer expected to construct roads, install water and sewer systems, provide drainage and connect electricity without reliable financing will struggle to deliver a project sustainably.

Delays in payments, changes in planning requirements and uncertainty over approvals can increase financing costs and undermine project viability.

These challenges can discourage investment, ultimately reducing the supply of housing.

Harare therefore needs a housing model that recognises developers as essential partners in delivering homes rather than treating their commercial interests as incompatible with residents’ housing needs.

The objective should be to establish a fair relationship in which developers can recover legitimate costs and earn reasonable profits while beneficiaries receive affordable housing under transparent and enforceable agreements.

Such an arrangement requires clear contractual obligations, predictable payment schedules and effective mechanisms for resolving disputes.

Developers should know what is expected of them, how payments will be made and what procedures apply when unforeseen circumstances affect project delivery.

In return, residents must be protected against arbitrary price increases, unjustified delays, misleading promises and the misuse of their contributions.

A financially viable housing project should be one that works for both sides.

A partnership model for Harare

One potential way forward is to strengthen the housing pay scheme model through structured partnerships between the City of Harare, private developers, beneficiaries and financial institutions.

Under this approach, council would facilitate land-use planning, statutory approvals, scheme administration and regulatory oversight.

Private developers would provide technical expertise, construction capacity and, where commercially viable, additional capital for infrastructure development.

Beneficiaries would make scheduled contributions based on transparent agreements, while financial institutions could provide construction finance or suitable housing loans where the circumstances permit.

Public investment could also support strategic infrastructure where funding is available and the relevant authorities approve such expenditure.

The precise responsibilities of each participant would need to be determined before a project begins.

For example, a housing project could combine residents’ contributions with private construction finance to accelerate infrastructure development. The developer would receive payments against independently verified milestones, while council would monitor compliance with approved plans and contractual requirements.

This arrangement could reduce the pressure on beneficiaries to finance the entire development process through their monthly contributions alone.

It could also allow developers to plan their cash flow more effectively and complete projects according to agreed schedules.

However, partnerships must not become a justification for transferring unreasonable financial risks to low-income residents. The costs, financing arrangements and consequences of project delays must be clearly disclosed before beneficiaries commit their money.

Protecting residents’ contributions

Perhaps the most important test of a housing pay scheme is whether residents can trust the system administering their savings.

For households living on limited incomes, monthly housing contributions may represent years of sacrifice. A scheme that collects money without providing reliable information about expenditure and progress risks undermining public confidence.

Harare should therefore prioritise strict financial controls.

Funds collected for individual projects should be maintained in dedicated accounts with clear records of all deposits and withdrawals. Independent audits should be conducted regularly, and accessible financial reports should show how much has been collected, what has been spent and what remains outstanding.

Where contractors are engaged, payments should be linked to verified work completed rather than simply to the passage of time.

Beneficiaries should receive regular updates on the construction of roads, water infrastructure, sewer systems and other essential services.

Every participant should also understand the contractual arrangements governing refunds, payment defaults, project delays and the eventual transfer of ownership.

Transparency must extend to the allocation of residential stands. Eligibility requirements, allocation procedures and the status of available land should be publicly communicated to minimise disputes and opportunities for preferential treatment.

Crucially, paying for a residential stand should not be confused with automatically acquiring ownership. Beneficiaries need clear, enforceable rights throughout the process and a defined route towards legally recognised tenure.

The credibility of the housing system will ultimately depend on whether residents can see where their money goes and what it delivers.

Affordability must remain central

While commercial viability is essential, housing schemes must not lose sight of the people they are intended to serve.

A model that delivers serviced stands only to households with relatively high incomes will do little to address the housing needs of lower-income residents.

Harare must therefore consider differentiated payment arrangements that reflect the financial circumstances of prospective homeowners.

Longer repayment periods, appropriately structured instalments and access to suitable housing finance could help more households participate.

However, affordability should be determined through realistic assessments of household incomes, development costs and financing conditions. Payment schedules that appear attractive initially but become unsustainable over time can expose beneficiaries to financial distress.

The city should also consider a broader range of housing options.

Serviced residential stands will remain important, but appropriately planned higher-density housing, including walk-up flats, could accommodate more households on available land.

Higher-density development can help use land and infrastructure more efficiently, although its affordability will depend on construction costs, financing, location and the availability of essential services.

A diversified housing strategy would give residents more choices rather than forcing every household into the same model of homeownership.

Infrastructure cannot be an afterthought

The delivery of housing in Harare must be measured by more than the number of stands allocated.

A residential stand without adequate access to water, sanitation, roads, drainage and electricity may impose additional costs on households and create serious public health and environmental risks.

The development of new residential areas must therefore be aligned with the capacity of essential infrastructure.

Council and developers should establish clear infrastructure standards before construction begins.

Projects should undergo the necessary planning and environmental assessments, and progress should be independently verified.

Wetlands, drainage systems and other environmentally sensitive areas must be protected rather than sacrificed in the pursuit of additional residential land.

The long-term costs of poorly planned development can be considerable, particularly where residents are left to contend with flooding, inadequate sanitation or unreliable water supplies.

Affordable housing should mean more than a low purchase price. It should provide access to a safe and functional living environment.

Accountability and measurable results

For a strengthened housing pay scheme to succeed, Harare needs a transparent system for monitoring performance.

Each project should have a clearly defined budget, an implementation schedule and measurable targets.

Council should publish regular information showing the number of beneficiaries enrolled, the funds collected, the infrastructure completed and the outstanding work required before residents can occupy their stands.

Developers should be assessed against agreed delivery milestones, while appropriate contractual remedies should apply where obligations are not fulfilled.

Beneficiaries should have accessible channels through which to raise complaints, obtain information and challenge irregularities.

Where disputes arise, effective resolution mechanisms should be available without imposing unnecessary financial or administrative burdens on residents.

Independent monitoring would also help distinguish genuine implementation challenges from financial mismanagement or avoidable administrative delays.

Ultimately, public confidence will grow when housing schemes are judged by verifiable results rather than promises.

The way forward

Harare’s housing shortage will not be resolved by a single policy intervention. It requires a coordinated approach that brings together land-use planning, infrastructure investment, housing finance, private-sector participation and effective public administration.

A strengthened housing pay scheme model could form part of that response, particularly if it reduces the upfront financial burden on residents while creating predictable and transparent arrangements for developers.

The City of Harare should review and strengthen its housing pay scheme arrangements, with particular attention to financial accountability, beneficiary protection, developer performance and affordable financing.

It should also establish clear standards for the management of contributions, the release of payments to contractors, the allocation of residential stands and the transfer of ownership.

Private developers should be encouraged to participate in housing delivery through transparent, commercially viable agreements that reward performance and protect residents.

Financial institutions should be engaged to explore suitable financing arrangements, while public resources should be directed towards strategic infrastructure where feasible.