Young Mbare Content Creator Breaks Through with Digital Storytelling



By Shalom Shawurwa



A young content creator from Mbare is steadily gaining recognition for using digital storytelling to overcome personal struggles and inspire others through humour and faith.



Kupiwanashe Adam known online as “Uncle Taka,” first gained attention after performing a vintage-themed skit at a local church Mother’s Day celebration.



What began as a light-hearted act has since evolved into a growing digital career, marked by collaborations with organisations such as the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation College (ICMF).



“That was the birth of Uncle Taka,” he said reflecting on his initial breakthrough.



Despite the growing popularity of local online creators Adam says the road has not been easy.

He cites a lack of support from established content creators and accusations of being part of a scam due to his initially small audience.



“The biggest challenge I’ve faced is the lack of support. Some told me it wasn’t worth it, others doubted me because I didn’t have many views,” Adam said



In several instances, Adam says he was asked to pay large sums by more established creators for collaborative work despite offering them opportunities himself.



Faced with mounting discouragement, he turned to family.



His brother, Earl James provided camera equipment and a mobile phone which enabled him to shoot his first skit for ICMF.



He also acknowledged the support of Tadiwa Dhliwayo known as Seh Tadaz, the CEO of Shop YepaGhetto, who offered space for filming.



Beyond its entertainment value, Adam says content creation has become a means of personal healing.



“I went through heartbreak, and I’m using my content as part of my healing process. It’s not just about creating videos—it means so much more to me,” he said.



While his following is still modest Adam believes that perseverance and authenticity will eventually pay off.



“I’m just starting out, but people are slowly recognizing the work. I believe in consistency and staying true to my story,” Adam said.



His message to aspiring creatives “Don’t lose hope. Everyone has a story—turn that story into something meaningful, like what I did.”