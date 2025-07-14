Bogus ZIMLOAN Agents Nabbed in Harare Loan Scam

By Judith Nyuke



Two men were brought before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, charged with defrauding numerous people after falsely identifying themselves as ZIMLOAN agents.



Matthew Nzou (21) Takesure Nzou, 45, appeared in court charged with theft.

The matter was rolled over to 30 July.



The State alleges that between May 8th and 25th, 2025, at 31 Mt Pleasant Drive, Harare, the pair conspired to steal money from various individuals by posing as ZIMLOAN agents.



The two would apply loans for people and reportedly contact them requesting for an I.D number and OTP code sent to their phones.



The Court heard that the accused would then use this information to activate a Loan.



When an Ecocash account holder attempted to decline the purported loan, the accused would direct them to return the funds to an Ecocash number that was, in fact, the accused’s personal account.



It is further alleged that amongst the people who had received the loans, eight did not want the Loan and they returned the money to the supplied number belonging to accused person’s Ecocash account.



The total value stolen is US $72-00 and nothing was recovered.