Young Women Push for Bigger Role in Local Governance

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Young women leaders, local authorities and development stakeholders have called for stronger inclusion of women in decision-making processes, saying their participation is already transforming communities through improved access to essential services.

The call emerged during a Gender and Local Governance Indaba convened by the Institute for Young Women Development in Harare recently where stakeholders signed a pledge aimed at sustaining young women’s participation in local governance and gender-responsive social service delivery.

The gathering brought together local authorities, government representatives, civil society organisations, development partners and young women leaders to discuss long-term systems that promote accountability, participation and equitable public service delivery.

At the centre of the discussions was a commitment to institutionalise women’s participation in governance structures ensuring their involvement extends beyond temporary programmes.

The pledge commits local authorities and development actors to involve young women in planning, budgeting and accountability systems while promoting gender-responsive policies and equal access to critical services.

For many young women attending the indaba, the initiative has already translated into visible improvements within their communities.

“IYWD has taught us to be confident and develop our community areas,” said Bertha Tom a young woman member from Mazowe.

She said women in the district had worked with local structures to improve service delivery.

“In Mazowe we have built four solarised boreholes and roads have been maintained,” she added.

Participants highlighted similar progress in districts including Bindura, Shamva, Gokwe, Hwedza and Guruve where women are increasingly engaging local authorities and influencing development priorities.

Officials attending the indaba said women’s participation was helping councils become more responsive to community needs.

A representative from Gokwe Town Council, internal auditor Mr Mhlolomanase said women were making a significant contribution to council planning.

“Women are playing a significant role in the council, particularly through their active participation in budgeting processes, where they help identify and craft community needs that are gender-responsive,” he said.

In rural communities, local leaders said women’s involvement was also improving education and infrastructure planning.

Ward 5 councillor at Hwedza Rural District Council, Alderman Mukondwa, said the organisation’s work was helping communities assess school infrastructure and public services.

“We work to ensure that schools have a conducive learning environment by assessing whether there are enough classrooms, adequate toilets, reliable water sources and proper roads to make travel easier for learners and communities,” he said.

The pledge adopted at the indaba is anchored in Zimbabwe’s Constitution and aligns with several frameworks advancing women’s representation, including the Zimbabwe National Gender Policy 2025, National Development Strategy 2, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the Southern African Development Community Protocol on Gender and Development and the Sustainable Development Goal 5.5.

Stakeholders also committed to formally integrating young women into governance systems through Village Development Committees (VIDCOs), Ward Development Committees (WADCOs), School Development Committees (SDCs) and local council platforms.

Participants said sustainable participation by women in governance would be key to ensuring communities receive inclusive, accountable and gender-responsive services.