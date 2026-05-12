Zimbabwe Eyes Grain Surplus as Harvests Boost Food Security

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe is poised to record a significant strategic grain surplus following a strong agricultural season with government expressing confidence that the country’s food security outlook remains positive despite increasing climate-related threats.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet press briefing in Harare, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet had received the Second Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report which projects a strategic grain reserve surplus of between 550 945 metric tonnes and 964 945 metric tonnes.

“Based on the Second Round of Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report, Cabinet noted with satisfaction that the food security outlook for the country is generally positive,” Muswere said.

The Minister said grain stocks currently held by the government at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stood at 155 210 metric tonnes as of 6 May 2026.

The reserves comprise 36 593 metric tonnes of maize, 1 614 metric tonnes of white sorghum, 13 187 metric tonnes of red sorghum, 1 074 metric tonnes of pearl millet, 1 195 metric tonnes of rapoko and 102 740 metric tonnes of strategic grain wheat.

Government also revealed that GMB is holding an additional 62 165 metric tonnes of third-party grain stocks for private off-take companies.

Muswere said GMB had cleared more than 95% of its obligations for grain purchases as of 11 May 2026, in a move expected to strengthen farmer confidence in formal markets.

Figures presented to Cabinet show a sharp increase in formal crop marketing during the 2025/2026 summer season, with 41 584 metric tonnes of crops — including maize soyabean, sorghum and sunflower marketed nearly double the 21 610 metric tonnes recorded during the same period in 2025.

The government said GMB’s contribution to grain intake also increased accounting for 7.64% of total intake up from 3.81% last year.

To improve grain handling and storage, GMB will aggregate produce from both the Strategic Grain Reserve and private sector players through 1,804 collection points and 89 depots nationwide.

Authorities also announced plans to introduce an “In-Transit Grain Storage Facility”, aimed at improving grain imports and strengthening supply chains.

Harvest figures indicate strong performance across several crop categories.

A total of 1 418 704 metric tonnes of crops were harvested nationwide with Mashonaland West Province contributing 41% of the total harvest followed by Manicaland with 195 200 metric tonnes.

For sorghum, 226 302 metric tonnes were harvested across eight rural provinces with Masvingo Province leading production at 58 995 metric tonnes.

Soyabean production reached 70 733 metric tonnes with Mashonaland West recording the highest output of 42 372 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, the tobacco sector posted mixed fortunes.

As at day 42 of the marketing season, 203.88 million kilogrammes of tobacco had been sold at an average price of US$2.59 per kilogramme. While volumes increased by 35% average prices declined by 24% compared to the same period in 2025.

Government said efforts were underway to revive Zimbabwe’s cotton sector through a value chain approach supported by the COTTCO Corporate Rescue Initiative as part of wider industrialisation efforts.

On winter cropping, Cabinet heard that 23 595 hectares of winter wheat had already been planted out of a targeted 125 000 hectares representing a 54.6% increase compared to the area planted at the same time in 2025.

However, Muswere warned that increasingly frequent El Niño weather events continue to pose serious risks to crops, livestock and water supplies.

In response, Cabinet adopted a range of mitigation measures including strengthening the Strategic Grain Reserve purchase system, deploying Artificial Intelligence-powered silos, accelerating climate-smart agriculture, enhancing early warning systems and expanding irrigation development.

The government also pledged continued farmer education programmes and sustained support under the Presidential Input Programme as Zimbabwe seeks to shield its agricultural sector from future climate shocks.