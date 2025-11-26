Youth Group Sounds Alarm on Rising Digital Violence Against Girls

The Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) a prominent grassroots organisation in Chipinge has urged communities, government institutions and technology companies to take stronger action against the growing threat of digital violence targeting women and girls.

The organisation made the call as the country joins the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, marked this year under the theme “Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.”

PYCD said the theme reflects the reality it confronts daily as it works to defend the rights, safety and dignity of girls and young women across Chipinge District and surrounding communities.

For years, the organisation has been deeply rooted in local communities responding not only to physical violence but also to the rising wave of mental health challenges affecting survivors—many of them young women and girls including those with disabilities.

PYCD says the trauma it witnesses highlights an urgent need for stronger psychosocial services, improved referral systems and expanded community-based care.

The group has also partnered with traditional leaders and public institutions through initiatives such as the #MweneWebhawa campaign which focuses on ending child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Working alongside CAMFED, the National AIDS Council and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, PYCD says the collaboration has helped maintain consistent pressure for long-term social change.

In schools, PYCD has run outreach activities addressing bullying, peer pressure and emotional distress among learners.

Its support for survivors of the violent attack at Katanga High School in Chipinge South was cited as a recent example of its commitment to young people.

The organisation said its sustained advocacy helped push for justice, reinforcing its mission to ensure safe learning environments for all.

But as the country becomes increasingly digital, PYCD warns that a new layer of abuse has taken root online.

The group says cyberbullying, online exploitation and harmful digital content are becoming common tools used to silence and intimidate women and girls.

In response, PYCD is launching its EndDigitalViolence Campaign which will focus on online safety education, digital rights awareness and stronger advocacy for laws that address cyber harassment.

The initiative will also target parents, learners and teachers to promote responsible internet use.

“Digital platforms should empower not endanger women and girls,” the organisation said calling for a united front that includes families, schools, civil society, government agencies and technology service providers.

PYCD also acknowledged concerns over the impact of the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act but emphasised that its work remains community-driven, transparent and grounded in the needs of the people it serves.

As the 16 Days of Activism campaign continues, the organisation is urging Zimbabweans to stand together both online and offline.

“Collective action remains the strongest force against violence and discrimination. Everyone has a role in creating safe spaces for all women and girls,” PYCD said