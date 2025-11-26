Press Statement

The Young Women’s Pink Foundation (YWPF) stands in solidarity with Zimbabwe and the global feminist movement in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, observed annually from November 25 to December 10. As a community-based young women’s rights organisation, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to dismantling all forms of violence and advancing gender justice.

This year’s theme, “UNITE to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls underscores the urgent need to confront the escalating crisis of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV). Digital violence is not a peripheral issue; it is a systemic assault on women’s dignity, safety, and participation in public and private spheres. It is both a feminist and mental health crisis that silences voices, erodes agency, and undermines the transformative potential of digital spaces.

As feminists, we envision digital ecosystems that are inclusive, safe, and empowering- spaces where young women and girls can thrive, innovate, and lead without fear of harassment, surveillance, or silencing. Digital safety is not a campaign limited to 16 days; it is a lifelong right and a cornerstone of gender justice.

Violence, whether online or offline, remains unacceptable, and we demand accountability from all actors who perpetuate or enable it. Zimbabwe has made important commitments under the Regional, International and National frameworks, yet these frameworks remain inadequate in addressing the lived realities of digital violence faced by young women. We therefore call for stronger alignment, enforcement, and feminist-informed reforms that centre survivor voices and prioritise intersectional approaches.

As cyberbullying, online harassment, and misogynistic abuse intensify, YWPF amplifies the voices of survivors and insists on safe, inclusive digital spaces. Through our IZWI (Voice) framework, we elevate the agency of young women, ensuring their voices disrupt patriarchal silencing and drive collective change. We call upon state parties, civil society organisations, technology actors, human rights defenders, women’s rights organisations, and all women and girls to unite in dismantling gender-based violence in all its forms, including digital violence.

Together, we can build a world where every woman and girl is safe, respected, valued, and empowered in every home, workplace, community, and digital space. As we mark these 16 days, let us UNITE, ACT, and RESIST- ensuring that no woman or girl is silenced, intimidated, or harmed, whether online or offline. The struggle for gender justice is collective, intersectional, and unstoppable.