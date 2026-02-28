ZACC Arrests Businessman Over Alleged Grocery Smuggling

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a company director accused of masterminding a grocery smuggling scheme that allegedly prejudiced the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of nearly ZAR3 million in unpaid import duty.

In a statement, ZACC confirmed the arrest of Profutunny Investments (Pvt) Ltd director, Prosper Isaka, on allegations of fraudulently importing grocery consignments into Zimbabwe while misrepresenting them as agricultural equipment.

According to investigators, the alleged offences occurred between March and June 2024, when Isaka reportedly imported goods supplied by Boss Foods (Pvt) Ltd through Plumtree Border Post.

Authorities allege that Isaka falsely declared the consignments as agricultural machinery, a move intended to evade payment of applicable import duties.

ZACC said the alleged scheme was carried out in collaboration with clearing agents Nyasha Moyo and Blessing Kodzawako as well as Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials Luckson Chikwara, James Dzimirwa and Tinotenda Allen Mawoyo.

All five suspects are already on remand facing related charges.

Investigators say the alleged misrepresentation resulted in ZIMRA suffering prejudice amounting to ZAR2 700 876.45 in lost revenue.

The anti-graft body said investigations into the matter are ongoing, as authorities continue efforts to clamp down on corruption and smuggling activities at the country’s border posts.

Isaka is expected to appear in court soon to answer to the charges.