Chitungwiza Council Offers 30% Rates Discount to Residents

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Municipality of Chitungwiza has announced a limited-time 30% discount on rates for residents and businesses who settle their outstanding bills during March.

In a public notice issued on 25 February, the local authority said all ratepayers making payments between 1 and 31 March 2026 would automatically qualify for the reduction on standard rates.

Council officials said the initiative is designed to encourage prompt payments while strengthening the municipality’s capacity to improve service delivery across the town.

“This is a great opportunity to save while contributing towards improved service delivery in our community,” the municipality said in the notice.

Residents have been provided with several payment methods including bank transfers through FBC Bank accounts covering foreign currency accounts, ZiG payments and water bills.

Payments can also be made via mobile money platforms such as EcoCash and One Money using designated biller codes.

Ratepayers have been urged to include their account numbers when making transactions and to submit proof of payment through email or WhatsApp to ensure timely processing.Push to improve compliance

The municipality encouraged residents to take advantage of the offer before it expires at the end of March.

The move comes as local authorities across Zimbabwe face growing challenges in revenue collection, prompting councils to introduce incentives aimed at improving payment compliance and supporting sustainable service delivery.