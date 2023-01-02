Zanu PF, CCC Wars Drag Senior HCC Officials Into Mud

The unending wars between Zanu PF and CCC have dragged Harare City Council (HCC) senior officials into the mud as the authorities are using their names to build criminal cases against opposition councillors.

Recently, the authorities said they are investigating cases of abuse of office by some councillors and senior officials.

However according to sources at HCC said the issue has to do with political fights between CCC and Zanu PF.

“The authorities are just trying to build a strong case against councillors so they want to involve senior officials so that their case makes sense. If you look some senior officials have nothing to do with that so called deal. If you take into consideration the role of the chamber secretary is to convene meeting and he does not sign anything to do with councillors stands but his name is being mentioned. The accusations are legally misdirected.

“The said councillors were supposed to be given leases. The land is supposed to be advertised in papers to see if their any objections. Its not true what is being said , those people do not have any papers and how can they sale the land in question. This is politics at play nothing much.”