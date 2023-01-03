Mlalazi Dates Ladysmith Black Mambazo In New Song

As the world looks to 2023 with the hope of a brighter future, the new music video release ‘Nomakunje’ by Everton Mlalazi is ushering in the New Year with great optimism.

Enlivening and reinterpreting this traditional chorus, Mlalazi enlists the help of the multi-Grammy-winning all-male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Recorded live in South Africa, ‘Nomakunje’ is a beautifully crafted song of encouragement and resilience. With its uplifting lyrics and soothing melody, this song is the perfect way to kick off the new year.

Mlalazi who had three of his songs in Star FM Gospel Greats Top 50 with ‘Ndokutewera’ at number 3, is continuing on the same trajectory he ended in 2022.

“It’s a song meant to encourage and give hope to those on the verge of losing hope,” said Mlalazi.

He added that the song was also premised on the popular scripture in Psalm 23 v 4

“Move forward, don’t lose power, don’t lose focus, forward ever, and no turning back,” he added.

The past year was nothing short of eventful for the gifted praise and worshiper who also took home numerous awards.

From performing at the Harare Sinach Concert, hosting his Homecoming concert in Bulawayo to sharing the stage with the iconic Travis Greene in Zambia,

A full-house South African show to cap the year with a trip to West Africa where he again shared the stage with Sinach at a Christmas Concert in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

