Zanu PF Must Come Face to Face With Reality: CSOs

Civil Society Organisations under the flagship of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) have called on the ruling Zanu PF party to stop speechmaking about sanctions and come face to face with what is obtaining on the ground.

In a statement, CiZC spokesperson Marvelous Khumalo said Zanu PF should desist from abusing the sanctions mantra to cover up for looting of the country’s natural resources.

“Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition calls upon the ruling party, Zanu PF to face reality and stop politicking about restrictive measures imposed on individuals and entities aligned to the revolutionary party.

“As an umbrella body coordinating civil society organizations focusing on democracy and good governance, we reiterate that Zanu PF should desist from abusing the sanctions mantra to cover up for gross corruption and looting of national resources by the political elite,” said Khumalo

He called on the Government to address the legitimacy crisis as well as human rights abuses if the country is to re-engage the international community.

“Human rights abuses, a legitimacy crisis on the part of Zanu PF following the disputed 2018 elections, weaponization of the law through judicial capture, shrinking of the democratic space, the militarization of key state institutions, and a constitutional crisis among other ills are the key issues that the current government must face head-on. These are the real vices that continue to alienate the country from the international community,” he said

He added “As highlighted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, H.E Dr Lazarus Chakwera on October 25, 2021, restoration of human rights, democracy and governance should form part of efforts towards Zimbabwe’s re-engagement drive.

“This is also contained in the statement released by the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Restrictive Measures, Professor Alena Douhan. It is unfortunate that Zanu PF continues to use propaganda to disseminate a false narrative to cover up for its mal-administration, gross corruption and rights violations.”

CiZC, Khumalo said continues to call for an all-inclusive dialogue process facilitated by SADC and is critical in unlocking the Zimbabwean crisis and facilitating re-engagement with the international community.