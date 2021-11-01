Humanitarian Organisations Call for Global Vaccine Equity

The United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have called on governments across the world to reinforce the global vaccine equity.

In a statement, the organisations said vaccines should protect every citizen irrespective of societal status, age or location.

“A people’s vaccine should protect the affluent and the poor, the elderly as well as the young, forcibly displaced persons, migrants regardless of their immigration status, and other often neglected populations, both in urban areas and in rural communities.

“Despite lofty rhetoric about global solidarity, the goal of a “people’s vaccine” is far from being reached. Equitable vaccine distribution is a political, moral, and economic priority that has so far been largely neglected.

“Profits and short-sighted vaccine nationalism continue to trump humanity when it comes to the equitable distribution of vaccines. Though more than 48 per cent of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine that percentage drops to barely 3 per cent in low-income countries,” said the organisations

Furthermore, the organisations said efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have been weakened by suspicion among citizens.

“The situation is particularly worrying in countries in humanitarian crisis which need almost 700 million more doses to reach the World Health Organization’s target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their populations by the end of the year.

“All around the world, efforts to curb the pandemic are undermined by mistrust that leads to vaccine hesitancy. More than ever, it is important to work with and within communities, including through social media and community networks, to build trust and strengthen confidence on the efficacy and safety of vaccines.”

Zimbabwe is among countries that have embraced the COVID-19 vaccines and has to date fully vaccinated over 2 million people.