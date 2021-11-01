Makomborero Haruzivishe’s Trial Starts

The trial of Jailed MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe and other opposition supporters who are charged with participating in public demonstrations with intentions to cause public violence has started in Harare.

Haruzivishe is jointly charged together with Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manasi Manyenga , Cecillia Reval Chimbiri and Alan Moyo’s.

The state is alleging that on 19 February 2020 at 1730 hours, the six (6) accused persons who were in the company of other MDC “A’ youths who are still at large gathered at Harvest House, Corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street, Harare where they intended to convene for a meeting.

It is said that the meeting was supposed to be attended by all Youthful House of Assembly members in Harare, Councillors, Provincial and District youth leaders

At about 1755hours, they started sloganeering and running along Nelson Mandela Avenue towards the Copacabana area.

They later gathered at corner Angwa Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue whilst holding placards inscribed “Respect our Constitution” “ED Enda, ED must go” amongst others.

They were also singing “hatichada kunyengerera” and “hatipihwe order nemasaskamu”

The Police dispersed the gathering which then proceeded to Copacabana where they regrouped and the police then followed them. The Police managed to disperse them through the use of tear smoke.

“During the time of dispersal, some of the demonstrators threw stones and other missiles in retaliation to the police action. Video footage and photos were captured during the incident and also circulated on the social media showing the accused persons among other demonstrators singing and holding placards,” said the state.

However, the accused persons are denying the charges being laid upon them.

One of the accused persons Moyo, is defending himself saying that on 20 February 2020, he learnt that his friend, Haruzivishe, had been arrested and detained at Harare Central Police Station, law and order department so he visited him when the police asked about their relationship.

He told the court that that is when he was arrested after the police officers accused him of being “one of the boys” who were causing havoc in town.

Trial magistrate Denis Mangosi postponed the matter for November 5 for the continuation of the trial.