Zanu PF Using Sanctions As Scapegoat For Incompetence: Mwonzora

Opposition MDC-T president, Douglas Mwonzora has reinforced calls for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by western countries saying they are being used as scapegoat for incompetence and looting.

Mwonzora said this during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Harare earlier today where he was reacting to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State Of The Nation Address (SONA).

The Manicaland senator said Mnangagwa’s call for the removal of sanctions was welcome as the restrictive measures were being used as a scapegoat for incompetence.

“We believe that Zimbabwe’s international isolation must now be removed. This international isolation is not benefitting the people of Zimbabwe. Rather, it is benefitting the very people targeted by the sanctions. Sanctions as things stand, give a ready explanation for people to explain away their incompetence,” Mwonzora charged.

He added that sanctions have made Zimbabwe’ systems non-transparent, as people are smuggling minerals out of the country under the guise of busting the embargo.

The United States and the European Union (including the United Kingdom) imposed sanctions on top Zanu PF officials and companies linked to the government over alleged human rights abuse and disregard for rule of law.

Mwonzora urged government to work on issues behind the sanctions saying only positive movement in terms of addressing human rights issues and rule of will the sanctions be removed.

“We support the international reengagement of Zimbabwe with the international community. But this reengagement on the part of the international community must be matched by an equally positive movement on the part of Zimbabwe in instituting key social, political and economic reforms.”