Prison Officers in Court For Masterminding Serial Rapist’s Prison Escape

Two officers from Harare remand prison have appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi facing charges of masterminding a prison break which saw a serial rapist, Sam Muropa sneak out of cells.

According to the state, on 1 October 2021, the accused persons Ngonidzashe Munhuuripi (43) and Simbarashe (24) Machekera were on duty at Harare Remand Prison when they were approached by Sam Muropa (the rapist) who was in the D class cell C12.

The court further heard that Munhuuripi advised Muropa that he had come to assist him escape from prison since it was very difficult for him to secure bail.

The duo hid Muropa in a bathroom in the yards and later took him to the reception where they sourced for his clothes in the pretext that he had been granted bail.

It is further alleged that the duo further briefed Muropa on the security set up within the remand prison area and advised him of the route to take to avoid being spotted by other prison officers who were providing security on the day in question.

Munhuuripi assisted Muropa to lay concrete pillars against the precast wall from which he used to escape from the prison premises while Machekera facilitated for a taxi which came to collect him along Enterprise road.

Muropa was arrested police from CID Homicide on 5 October.

He narrated how he escaped, implicating the two accused persons, leading to their arrest.

Muropa has since been re-arrested and appeared before the Harare magistrates court and was remanded in custody.

The two will be back in court on Monday for bail ruling.