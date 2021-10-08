Opposition Leader Embarks On Food Distribution Campaign.

Ideas Party of Democracy leader, Herbert Chamuka has embarked on a food distribution drive to marginalised communities in an effort to end hunger for people in need.

Chamuka’s party has, throughout the COVID-19 induced lockdown, been parcelling out relief funds meant to help the seriously affected people, particularly in the Matebeleland regions.

Speaking to 263Chat from his base in South Africa, Chamuka said the drive is born out of the need to ensure that no family goes hungry during this time.

“During the COVID-19 era, we have helped people financially, our party doesn’t have much but it managed to help people financially and we are giving people food, as of now we have a lot of food in Chitungwiza that we are giving people in the few days to follow. We are also giving food in Matebeleland North and South provinces as well as Masvingo,” Chamisa said.

He dismissed that the food distribution is part of vote-buying, which is synonymous with politicians during election time.

According to the World Food Program, more than four million Zimbabweans are in need of food aid as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic kick in.

Meanwhile, the IPD party is set to be launched officially in Zimbabwe, adding to the already ballooning number of opposition parties in the country.

In the past month, three new political parties emerged which challenged the ruling party and the leading opposition party, MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa.

Chamuka declared that his outfit is confident of upsetting both Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance parties in the 2023 elections.

“In December we will launch our party and manifesto hence we urge you to attend. The congress will also show you our MPs.

“We believe that the IPD is a party with the potential to win the elections because since we started, our party is in the top three. We want to free Zimbabwe through elections, not through violence so we thank our supporters who have heeded our call to remain civilized.

“Since we started we don’t have any people that have been arrested, beaten or beat other people. Our party is of maintaining democracy, what we teach the people in our party is democracy so if we win the elections, we want to show Zimbabwe what democracy is because since 1980 our party is the first one to bring democracy,” Chamuka said.