ZHRC Warns of Escalating Online Abuse Targeting Women and Girls

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has warned that technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) is rapidly emerging as one of the most serious threats facing women and girls urging stronger nationwide action as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Observed annually on 25 November, the day ushers in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence a global campaign running until 10 December.

This year’s campaign is running under the theme “End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls: Join the UNiTE Campaign to Stop Digital Abuse”

ZHRC said the surge in TFGBV in Zimbabwe reflects global patterns noting UN Women’s estimate that around 9 million women worldwide have experienced online violence since the age of 15.

“Technology-facilitated abuse is no longer occurring on the periphery. It has become one of the fastest-growing forms of violence against women. In Zimbabwe, journalists, activists, politicians, and young women and girls are among the most affected,” the Commission said.

Hate speech, trolling, sexual harassment, sextortion, image-based abuse, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, doxing and hacking were cited as the most common forms of online gender-based violence.

The Commission further warned that online abuse often spills into real world harm with some cases escalating into physical violence or even femicide.

“Women and girls are increasingly self-censoring to avoid online attacks and in the process their voices are being silenced,” it said.

While the ZHRC acknowledged existing government efforts including the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] which criminalises online gender-based violence and the National Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (2023–2030) it noted that enforcement remains weak.

“TFGBV continues to undermine women’s participation in political leadership, electoral processes and governance. There is also limited access to GBV services for victims of digital violence,” the Commission said.

The ZHRC called for national guidelines on reporting and responding to online abuse, increased funding for the GBV national strategy and enhanced training for law-enforcement and judicial officers.

“ZRP and judicial officers need to be better equipped to interpret and implement online GBV laws,” it said.

The Commission also pledged to enhance staff training on human rights and emerging technologies.

“We must collectively build a Zimbabwe where digital and physical spaces are safe, inclusive and uphold the right to human dignity,” it said.