Highlanders FC Calms Storm After Chivayo Push for Mwaruwari

Highlanders Football Club has moved to clarify its coaching appointment process after benefactor Wicknell Chivayo publicly proposed to underwrite the full costs of appointing former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari as head coach.

In a statement, the Bulawayo giants expressed gratitude for Chivayo’s gesture but stressed that the club’s internal procedures for hiring technical staff remain unchanged.

“Highlanders Football Club recognises the gesture by our benefactor Sir Wicknell Chivayo… While the news is greatly appreciated, the club would like to remind its stakeholders that there are processes and procedures in place that speak to the hiring of technical and playing staff,” the statement read.

The club confirmed it is finalising discussions with a potential candidate to replace departing coach Pieter De Jongh for the upcoming season.

The announcement, Highlanders said will be made once negotiations are complete.

“We thank Sir Chivayo for his consideration and continued support to the club. We look forward to greater support as the club turns 100 years in 2026,” the club added.

Chivayo had earlier taken to social media to describe what he called one of the most cherishable moments of his life after hosting Benjani Mwaruwari and fellow football icon Harlington Shereni for breakfast at his home.

He praised Mwaruwari’s illustrious career, from his early days in Zimbabwe to his time at AJ Auxerre, Portsmouth, Manchester City, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

The businessman said their discussions naturally shifted to developments at Highlanders, including De Jongh’s exit.

He claimed he had a Eureka moment and asked Mwaruwari whether he would consider coaching Bosso.

According to Chivayo, Mwaruwari expressed interest on condition that his contractual interests be fully guaranteed.

Chivayo said he offered to personally fund Mwaruwari’s salary, benefits, vehicle and full contract package separate from his existing US$1 million donation and sponsorship pledge for the 2026 season.

He said the offer applied only if Highlanders appointed Mwaruwari and would fall away if the club chose another coach.

He argued that Highlanders should look inward and entrust leadership to a local legend rather than foreign coaches saying Mwaruwari’s pedigree and cultural understanding made him the man for the job.

Chivayo said the proposal had been formally submitted to the club’s leadership and now awaited their consideration.