ZIFA Launches Nationwide Hunt for U17 Football Stars

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has unveiled its selection strategy for the Under-17 Boys National Team as the country prepares to host the COSAFA U17 Boys Championship from 11 to 20 September 2025.

In a statement, ZIFA said a team of seasoned coaches will lead a nationwide talent identification and assessment drive to assemble a competitive squad for the regional tournament.

The coaches, Thulani Sibanda, Norman Edward Taruvinga, Backlyfield Chivenga and Jatson Maposa will tour the country from 18 to 20 August to assess shortlisted players.

The evaluation will focus on technical skills, tactical awareness, physical conditioning and competitive mindset.

ZIFA said the process will be transparent and merit-based aimed at building strong and competitive national teams.

COSAFA U17 Boys Championship 2025 Group Draw

Group A: Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Comoros

Group B: Zambia, South Africa, Madagascar, Malawi

Group C: Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Lesotho