Mutare Man Killed After Being Hit by Train

By Takudzwa Madondo

A man has died after being struck by a train in Mutare, police have confirmed. The incident happened at around 10:00 local time on Tuesday near a level crossing on Jeff Drive in Chikanga.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, said the victim, Morelife Manyawu, lived in St Joseph’s Park.

The train, which was travelling from Marondera to Machipanda in Mozambique, was being operated by Thomas Flavio, a Mozambican national.

“The train driver sounded the horn when approaching the crossing, but unfortunately, the victim did not respond,” Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said.

Flavio stopped a few metres beyond the point of impact and found that Mr Manyawu had died from his injuries.

The case was reported to Chikanga police station, and the body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police say investigations into the circumstances are continuing.