ZIFA Pioneers VAR at COSAFA Youth Tournament

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe will make history this week as the COSAFA Under-17 tournament becomes the first local competition to feature Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

The youth tournament which kicks off tomorrow at Norton’s Ngoni MWOS Stadium and runs until 20 August will serve as a testing ground for VAR in Zimbabwean football.

Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Head of Referees, Felix Tangawarima, described the move as a “historic milestone” for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

“This is one of the biggest developments to launch, and to host this tournament with VAR. It will go a long way for the players themselves and the public who are watching to see how it is when you officiate with VAR,” Tangawarima said.

The introduction of VAR at the youth competition is seen as a precursor to its rollout in Zimbabwe’s Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“VAR is a process, it’s not a one-off activity. This hosting of the U17 tournament means they’ve started the ball rolling, and it’s going to be rolled out to the Premier League,” Tangawarima added.

While logistical hurdles mean not all PSL matches may immediately feature VAR, ZIFA has confirmed plans to introduce the technology in the 2025/26 season.

“They may not start with all the Premier League games per week because it takes a lot of equipment but according to the ZIFA president they are determined to have the new season with VAR in Zimbabwe,” Tangawarima explained.

He said VAR will help improve the credibility of domestic football.

“It’s going to eliminate a lot of negative reporting about the games, about the referees and about ZIFA itself,” he said.

The COSAFA U17 tournament will therefore not only showcase young talent but also mark the beginning of Zimbabwe’s journey towards modernised officiating.