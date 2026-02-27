Zim Filmmakers Shine at MultiChoice Talent Factory Training

Two young Zimbabwean filmmakers are gaining hands-on industry experience in Zambia after the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) shifted its latest Southern African training programme from virtual learning to in-person production sessions in Lusaka.

Anthony Chiturike and Tatenda Kombora are among 20 aspiring filmmakers selected from across the region for this year’s academy, continuing Zimbabwe’s consistent representation in the programme since its launch in 2018.

The initiative was established to expand Africa’s film and television skills base, equipping emerging creatives with practical knowledge of the full filmmaking process while preparing them for opportunities in the continent’s rapidly growing screen industry.

After months of online instruction in their home countries, students recently began in-situ training at the MTF Academy in Lusaka — a transition participants say has transformed their learning experience.

“I have been amazed at the variety of languages and people, and to interact with them all has been an eye-opening experience,” said Kombora.

“It has been a great space for learning. We all come from different countries and backgrounds, and we also have different focus interests — cinematography, writing, editing and more.”

The programme combines classroom learning with industry exposure. Students visited the set of Impali, one of Zambia’s leading television productions, where they observed professional filmmaking processes first-hand.

“These physical training sessions have truly been immersions,” Kombora said. “Soon we shall embark on our own production process of a movie project.”

Originally focused on writing, Kombora said exposure to multiple departments sparked a new passion for cinematography — an area where women remain underrepresented.

“I experienced sound and directing and then fell in love with lighting and cinematography,” she said, adding that she hopes future productions will credit her in several roles, including cinematographer and producer.

Her class has already produced five independent short films developed entirely by students, encouraging creativity despite limited resources.

“The production of low-budget films teaches you that necessity becomes the mother of invention,” she said.

A highlight for Kombora was participating in the Impali writers’ room, where storytelling ideas are collaboratively developed.

“To be in the room where some of Zambia’s best stories are nurtured was inspiring,” she said. “I want to create stories that stand the test of time.”

Fellow participant Chiturike described the move to physical training as both refreshing and motivating.

“While online learning offers flexibility, physical learning is hands-on and inspiring,” he said. “The mentorship has been supportive and practical, offering real guidance and valuable industry insights.”

After spending two weeks on the Impali production, he has since contributed to a one-hour film project and says collaboration within the academy has been central to his growth.

“In future I wish to make impactful films, grow in the industry and tell meaningful stories,” he said.

The current course is expected to conclude mid-year, after which a new cohort of filmmakers will be selected following interviews with applicants whose submissions closed in February.

For Zimbabwe’s latest representatives, the experience marks another step in strengthening the country’s presence in Africa’s expanding film and television industry — and nurturing storytellers aiming to take local narratives to global audiences.